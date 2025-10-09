West 7th Shooting: Suspect charged in deadly gang-related shooting at nightclub

article

The Brief Fort Worth police have arrested Akrell Ross, who is charged in connection with a deadly, alleged gang-related shooting in the West 7th Street entertainment district last weekend. The shooting, which occurred inside a nightclub, killed 31-year-old Patrique Allen and wounded five other people, who are all in stable condition. Investigators believe multiple suspects were involved in the shooting, and police are continuing to investigate the incident.



Fort Worth police have made an arrest in the deadly, alleged gang-related shooting that left one person dead and five injured in the West 7th Street entertainment district last weekend.

Deadly Shooting at Fort Worth Nightclub

What's New:

Investigators identified one of the suspects as Akrell Ross, who is charged with aggravated assault by a public servant in connection with the overnight shooting.

What we know:

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 3000 block of Bledsoe Street, near West 7th Street, around 1:40 a.m. Sunday. First responders found 31-year-old Patrique Allen inside a nightclub with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. He was dead when officers arrived.

Five other shooting victims were transported by ambulance and private vehicles to nearby hospitals for medical treatment. All five surviving victims are currently in stable condition.

Investigators determined that multiple suspects fired handguns, striking the victims. Police believe the shooting was gang-related.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how many other suspects were involved in the shooting. The identities of the five other injured people have not been released, and authorities have not specified what led up to the shooting.