'We Love U' blood drive wraps up this weekend at AT&T Stadium

The "We Love U" blood drive happening this weekend is meant to meet a critical shortage in blood supplies and the Dallas Cowboys are helping to answer the call.

The blood drive is part of a 3-month long campaign by the international We Love U Foundation.

The goal is to convince hundreds to donate due to a dire need not seen in decades.

Veteran Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence is helping out with the grand finale.

"International We Love U care. I mean they’ve just been doing so many great things around the U.S. They’ve saved over 4,000 lives this year with the blood drive this year. We hope to save at least 3,000 more lives," he told FOX 4’s Good Day.

The "We Love U" blood drive happens between 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

To sign up, visit weloveuusa.org/weloveu-national-blood-drive-2021/.