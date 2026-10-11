Waxahachie police officer placed on leave following accidental gun discharge
WAXAHACHIE, Texas - A Waxahachie police officer has been placed on administrative leave after an accidental shooting during a warrant service, according to the Waxahachie police department.
What we know:
The Waxahachie Police Department assisted the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office in serving an active warrant at about 10:59 a.m. Oct. 10 in the 100 block of Rusty Lane.
During the operation, a gun was discharged, resulting in an officer-involved shooting. Police said the discharge is believed to have been accidental.
The person who was shot was taken to a medical facility with what police described as a non-life-threatening injury.
Dig deeper:
The Waxahachie Police Department is conducting an internal investigation and has asked the Texas Rangers to conduct a separate investigation.
The officer involved will have the opportunity to speak with a peer-support team and professional counselors, according to the department. The department also will review its policies related to the incident.
*This article will be updated as more info becomes available*
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Waxahachie Police Department.