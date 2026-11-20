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The Brief Five people were federally indicted for allegedly conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl in the Dallas area. Two suspects, Jose Mendoza and Kamerun Francis Herlehy, also face weapons charges, while Mendoza faces an additional drug possession charge. Several of the suspects could face up to life in federal prison if convicted due to the weapons charges and prior drug convictions.



Five people were indicted on federal charges in a Dallas drug trafficking case.

What we know:

A federal grand jury recently indicted Jose Mendoza, Roberto Duran, Kamerun Francis Herlehy, Julie Lynn Wilson, and Brooke Harrell on a charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

According to the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, the five suspects were working together to distribute methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl in the Dallas area.

Mendoza and Herlehy are also facing an additional weapons charge, and Mendoza is facing a drug possession charge.

What they're saying:

"The distribution of methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl threatens the safety and well-being of our communities," said U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould. "This case represents the successful dismantling of a large-scale drug trafficking organization responsible for flooding Dallas-area streets with deadly narcotics. Through the coordinated efforts of our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners, we disrupted a network that profited from addiction and fueled violence throughout our communities. We will continue to aggressively pursue those who traffic these dangerous substances and hold them accountable."

What's next:

If convicted, several of the suspects face up to life in prison because of the weapons charges and prior drug convictions.