The Brief A pickup truck swiped a Gaines County patrol car on U.S. Highway 385 Thursday morning, nearly striking a deputy and a civilian who ran to avoid being hit. Dashcam footage captured the close call as visibility dropped below a quarter-mile, prompting officials to remind drivers to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles. Authorities have not yet identified the pickup truck driver who fled southbound into the fog, and officials are urging the driver to turn themselves in.



A driver slammed into the side of a patrol car and nearly struck a Gaines County deputy as dense fog covered U.S. Highway 385 on Thursday morning.

The moment was captured on the patrol car’s dash camera, with video showing the deputy and a civilian running to get out of the way as a passing pickup truck came dangerously close and swiped the side of the patrol unit.

The collision sent debris flying into the air. The driver of the pickup truck failed to stop and continued traveling southbound before disappearing into the fog.

Video provided by the Gaines County Sheriff's Office shows a truck hitting a patrol car as a deputy runs out of the way.

Move over, slow down

What they're saying:

The Gaines County Sheriff’s Office shared the video on social media as a reminder for drivers to follow the law and move over or slow down for stopped emergency vehicles with activated lights.

"Thankfully, our deputy and the civilian was not struck," the agency wrote. "However, this incident is a reminder of just how dangerous it can be when drivers fail to give emergency personnel the space they need to work safely."

Dense fog covers county

Dig deeper:

Authorities said drivers should be paying extra attention in conditions like Thursday’s fog.

The National Weather Service issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Gaines County that morning, with visibility below a quarter-mile at the time of the crash.

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Authorities ask driver to ‘do the right thing’

What's next:

Investigators have not yet identified the driver of the pickup truck. The sheriff’s office requested that whoever was behind the wheel "do the right thing and turn themselves in."

"Leaving the scene of a collision is a serious matter, and we would like to speak with the person responsible," the agency said.