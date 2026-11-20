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The Brief Dallas police Sr. Cpl. Kassandra Ronk was placed on administrative leave after turning herself in on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. An incident report states the alleged offense occurred at Hotel Vin in Grapevine in October 2024 and did not involve family violence. Authorities have not yet released specific details about what happened or the identity of the alleged victim.



A Dallas police officer is on leave after being arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

What we know:

Dallas police said Sr. Cpl. Kassandra Ronk turned herself in earlier this week at the Tarrant County jail.

An incident report shows that the alleged offense happened at Hotel Vin in Grapevine back in October of 2024. It was not a family violence incident, according to the report.

What we don't know:

Neither Dallas police nor Grapevine police have shared any details of the crime. It’s not clear what happened or who the alleged victim is.

What's next:

Sr. Cpl. Ronk was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

She was assigned to the South Central Patrol Division and has been a member of the Dallas Police Department since March 2019.