Dallas officer arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
DALLAS - A Dallas police officer is on leave after being arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
What we know:
Dallas police said Sr. Cpl. Kassandra Ronk turned herself in earlier this week at the Tarrant County jail.
An incident report shows that the alleged offense happened at Hotel Vin in Grapevine back in October of 2024. It was not a family violence incident, according to the report.
What we don't know:
Neither Dallas police nor Grapevine police have shared any details of the crime. It’s not clear what happened or who the alleged victim is.
What's next:
Sr. Cpl. Ronk was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.
She was assigned to the South Central Patrol Division and has been a member of the Dallas Police Department since March 2019.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Dallas Police Department and an incident report from the Grapevine Police Department.