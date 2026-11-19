The Brief Rowlett mom Darlie Routier filed a new appeal seeking to overturn her death sentence following the murder of her two sons. Her lawyers say new DNA and fingerprint tests on key evidence point to an unknown male suspect. The Court of Criminal Appeals has not yet ruled on whether to send her case back to a lower court.



Darlie Routier, a Rowlett mother who is on death row for the 1996 murder of her 5-year-old son, has filed an appeal with stunning new claims about key evidence in the high-profile case.

Darlie Routier Appeal

Darlie Routier (TDCJ)

What's new:

Routier’s legal team filed an appeal on Thursday seeking to overturn her conviction and death sentence.

They argue new forensic testing undermines the prosecution’s case against her. That includes DNA tests on a bloody sock found in a nearby alley that, according to the court filing, point to an unknown man.

Darlie Routier's latest appeal cites DNA evidence found on a bloody sock.

The defense also ran new fingerprint tests on the murder weapon and a door in the home. Again, the court filing states the prints do not match Routier or her husband, Darin, and point to an unknown suspect.

Last, the document mentions microscopic fiberglass strands found on the murder weapon and used as evidence that Routier staged the attack may have instead come from an investigator’s fingerprint brush.

What they're saying:

"Darlie Routier has spent nearly 30 years on Texas death row for a crime someone else committed, and of which she was a victim. There’s a wealth of newly available forensic evidence that supports Ms. Routier’s innocence and dismantles the false narrative the state used to wrongfully convict Ms. Routier. We also now know that the state suppressed exculpatory evidence and presented false testimony at trial. We are urging the Court of Criminal Appeals to remand her case to the district court so that she can present this new evidence," defense dttorney Vanessa Potkin said in a statement to FOX 4.

1996 Rowlett Murder

Darlie Routier in 1996

The backstory:

Routier was found guilty of capital murder for the 1996 death of her 5-year-old son, Damon.

His 6-year-old brother, Devin, was also killed, but prosecutors kept the two cases separate. They didn’t pursue a second trial after Routier was convicted in the first.

Damon and Devon Routier

The state said Routier killed her sons and then slashed her own neck in a staged attack.

She has maintained her innocence through the years, claiming an intruder broke into their home, killed both boys, and injured her before escaping.

Routier’s previous two appeals were rejected. Both focused on trial records and legal proceedings, not new DNA evidence.