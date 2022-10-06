Warrant issued for man who allegedly made terroristic threat against Euless elementary school

There is increased security at Oakwood Terrace Elementary in Euless on Thursday after a man made a terroristic threat against the school on Wednesday, forcing it to temporarily go into lockdown.

Euless police issued a felony warrant for 34-year-old Jerrekus Rishawn Pendleton for allegedly making the threat.

Euless police released 3 photos of Pendleton.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Courtesy: Euless Police)

The police department is asking for the public's help to find Pendleton.

They are asking anyone with information to call 911 or 817-685-1526.

Crimestoppers of Tarrant County is also taking anonymous tips at 817-469-8477.

Oakwood Terrace Elementary in Euless went into lockdown just after noon on Wednesday following the threat.

The campus was kept in "secure" status until students were released.