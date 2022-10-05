Euless police investigating area around elementary school

Euless police are investigating an incident in the area of Oakwood Terrace Elementary School.

Details are limited at this time, but Euless police say that students are safe and officers are present in and around the school.

HEB ISD said the school was placed on lockdown due to a potential threat outside the school.

The lockdown was lifted, and the school was placed into "secure" status just before 1 p.m.

The district says it is working with Euless police to adjust its dismissal process.

Students who usually walk home from school on their own will be held at the school until a parent or guardian can pick them up.