Wanted felon captured after Saginaw police chase ends in Fort Worth crash

The Brief A wanted felon led Saginaw police on a car chase that ended in a crash at a Fort Worth residence. The suspect was caught after a short foot pursuit, with no injuries reported to anyone involved. The man was wanted on multiple firearm-related charges and faces additional pending charges.



What we know:

On Thursday, June 19, at approximately 2:00pm., officers of the Saginaw Police Department observed a male subject they believed was a suspect involved in several criminal offenses in the City of Saginaw get into a vehicle at a local business.

Officers were familiar with the suspect and knew he was a wanted felon and attempted to make a traffic stop in the suspect’s vehicle, but the suspect did not yield and a short pursuit ensued.

The suspect’s vehicle ended up wrecking in a residence in the 7400 block of Bellingham Road in Fort Worth.

The suspect was taken into custody by Saginaw officers after a short foot pursuit. There were no injuries reported during this incident to the suspect, officers, or occupants of the residence that was struck.

The male suspect was wanted for Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon through the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms in the Northern District of Texas; Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon through Dallas County Sheriff’s Office and Possession of Weapon by Convicted Felon through the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

What we don't know:

The suspect has not yet been identified.

What's next:

Additional charges are pending, and the investigation is ongoing. No additional information will be released at this time.