Drone delivery is coming to Walmart stores in North Richland Hills.

The Walmart Supercenter on North Tarrant Parkway is expected to begin as early as next week and the location on NE Loop 820 could begin the week after.

The delivery service will be available to anyone within 4 miles of the stores.

That includes residents in nearby Keller.

The flights will be operated by drone delivery company Wing.

The drones travel up to 65 mph and typically fly about 150 feet in the air. The drone can only carry up to 2.3 pounds so it is meant for small purchases.

Walmart and Wing will do test flights from the North Tarrant Parkway Walmart to Tommy & Sue Brown Park on Thursday and to JB Sandlin Park on Friday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

North Richland Hills approved the program this February.