Voters elect two new Carroll ISD candidates who oppose diversity plan

The issue of race played a big role in Saturday's school board elections in Southlake.

Two new board members were elected after they campaigned against a plan that would address issues of racism in the Carroll ISD.

Voters in the Carroll ISD spoke decisively by electing two candidates backed by a conservative political action committee who opposed a plan to teach the history of racism and promote cultural awareness.

Attorney and educator Hannah Smith captured just over 69% of the vote.

Cameron Bryan, an aviation management leader and youth athletics coach, claimed more than 68%.

Smith posted a statement on Facebook she’d given to a media outlet in part saying: "the voters have come together in record-breaking numbers to restore unity. By a landslide vote, they don't want racially divisive critical race theory taught to their children or forced on their teachers. Voters agreed with my positive vision of our community and its future."

Bryan posted on Election Day: "I’m passionate about this district and I’m motivated to do all I can to help ensure the best interests of all students are upheld in a system that is accountable, transparent, and financially responsible."

Former Dallas Cowboy player, parent and diversity committee member Russell Maryland says he’s focused on continuing the committee’s efforts.

In March, along with other families represented by attorney Royce West, urged the board to pass the cultural competency action plan, or CCAP to address what they call ongoing incidents of racial insensitivity, bullying and the harassment that some students have endured for years.

"The main thing those parents want is to provide a healthy and safe environment regardless of race, regardless of religion, regardless of sexual orientation. It’s what the Southlake kids deserve," Maryland said.

At a school board meeting Monday night, Maryland plans to speak during public comment, welcoming the soon-to-be new trustees and stating his hopes.

"What matters is when they take those seats that they continue to do the right thing and they work together with the other trustees as a collective unit to do the right thing by all students," Maryland said.