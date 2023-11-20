Voodoo Doughnut opens first location in North Texas

article

A donut shop that made a name for itself with its unique sweet and savory flavors is now open in Dallas.

Voodoo Doughnut opened its doors this morning at its newest location on Greenville Avenue in East Dallas.

The donut shop started in Portland, Oregon in 2003 and became a sensation, spreading to locations in 8 states.

Workers welcomed a long line of people who patiently waited to get their first bite of the fried treats.

Mark Magiera showed up at 5 a.m., an hour before opening, just to be first in line.

"This is huge for me, I don't have to go back and forth to Portland to get my Voodoo," he said.

Others in the line had heard the hype and wanted to get a taste for themselves.

"I am brand new to the experience, so this will be my first time, but I'm excited about it," said Audrey Ero.

The Greenville location is the 21st Voodoo Doughnuts across the country and the eighth location in Texas.

The store will be open from 6 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week.