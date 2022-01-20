Virtual learning option to be offered to some Dallas ISD students next school year

article

Virtual learning will be offered to some Dallas ISD students full-time starting next fall.

iLearn Virtual School will be the district's first ever virtual campus being offered to students for the next school year.

Right now, it's only being offered to students in 3rd through 9th grades.

Dallas ISD said the goal is to ultimately include all grades.

The iLearn Virtual School will be led by Monica Morris, a 17-year veteran Dallas ISD educator.

