Wild video captured the moment former NFL quarterback Vince Young was sucker punched at a bar in Houston last month.

According to TMZ Sports, it all went down inside Tokyo Joe's Shot Bar around 9 p.m. on February 4.

You can see in the footage that Young, who was wearing a white hat and black shirt, got into an argument with one man, and that's when things got out of control.

The video that TMZ Sports obtained didn't have any audio, so it's unclear what was said to spark the melee.

Later in the video, you can see the fight move to the other side of the bar where more punches are thrown.

Then when it looks like everything seems to calm down and the fight appears to be over, Young is blasted with a huge sucker punch out of nowhere.

According to TMZ Sports, Young stayed on the ground for a few minutes, although he did eventually get up.

The Houston Police Department told TMZ Sports that officers were called out to the location by the bar's owner, who claimed he was the one who was hit by a drink and an elbow.

Authorities said the man told them the fight all started over a conversation about race and turned physical once he told them all to leave.

The man ultimately didn't want to press charges, and no arrests were made.