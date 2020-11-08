Vigil held for SMU student murdered in Downtown Dallas

Southern Methodist University honored a student who was shot and killed in Downtown Dallas last weekend with a vigil Sunday afternoon.

Robert "Jayden" Urrea was gunned down at the intersection of Harwood and Jackson streets in Downtown Dallas in the early morning hours on Halloween.

The 19-year-old’s family said he called them to say he was catching a rideshare back to campus.

Police said he was walking down the street when a vehicle pulled up. The vehicle is believed to be a white 4-door, possibly a Ford, with a sunroof and custom wheels.

Surveillance footage showed the car capturing Urrea’s attention, but as he turned toward the car, he was shot in the chest at close range.

Inside Perkins Chapel, the SMU student was remembered through stories told by many of his family and friends.

“We come together as a campus community to mourn, to express our sorrow, that Jaden is no longer with us," one person said.

The overall sentiment was that he was taken too soon.

"He told me how much he wanted to be a father and how he wanted to be there at all times for his child. Jaden wasn't given that opportunity, but he was able to change people's lives," Urrea’s cousin, Sophia, said.

The vigil was held a day after some students and SMU police officers handed out flyers in Downtown Dallas asking anyone with information about the murder to come forward.

There's a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of those responsible for his death.

