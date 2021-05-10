Video shows tiger in yard of Houston neighborhood

Authorities are searching for a Texas man whose tiger was found wandering around a residential area in Houston on Sunday night.

Video of the encounter shows the tiger coming face-to-face with an armed off-duty Waller County sheriff's deputy.

A neighbor reported the animal to police, saying it had a collar on and was acting aggressively.

No shots were fired by authorities. The big cat was later corralled back inside the home.

The tiger's owner eventually rushed the tiger away in a white Jeep as police arrived. Police said Monday he's awaiting trial on a murder charge from November.

Tigers are not allowed within Houston city limits unless a handler, such as a zoo, is licensed to have exotic animals.

Houston police say the man is now facing a charge of evading arrest.