Video shows suspect in Irving road rage shooting

article

Another road rage shooting in North Texas was captured on video.

This one happened in Irving on the morning of June 15.

Police said two drivers – one in a white BMW and another in a maroon Chrysler – pulled into a parking lot near DFW Airport.

They’d apparently had a dispute on the road.

The BMW driver used two guns to shoot at the other car.

No one was hurt but the shots hit several cars.

Advertisement

Irving police are asking anyone who recognizes the man or the cars in the video to call them.