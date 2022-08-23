VIDEO: Off-duty Dallas officer shoots suspects outside club

Security video shows what led up to a shooting involving an off-duty Dallas police officer.

The Dallas Police Department said Keenan Blair was working security at a club in north Oak Cliff when he witnessed a drive-by shooting early Saturday.

Police said two men – Luke Guerra and Edward Hernandez – fired more than 20 rounds at Cesar Hernandez then took off.

The victim was shot in the stomach but survived.

Blair fired three rounds at the shooters "to protect Hernandez and other individuals in the parking lot."

They were arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after showing up at a nearby hospital with injuries from the shooting.