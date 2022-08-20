Off-duty Dallas officer working security involved in shooting outside club

article

An off-duty Dallas Police Department officer was involved in a shooting early Saturday morning outside a club.

This happened just after 2 a.m., in the 200 block of S. Llewelyn Avenue.

Police said off-duty officers were working security there, when there was an argument in the parking lot.

People inside two vehicles fired into the crowd as they drove away.

One of the officers fired at the moving vehicles, but it’s not known if anyone was hit by that gunfire.

Investigators found there were three people injured in the drive-by shooting who were hospitalized. One is in surgery, police said, and the other two are in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and no officers were hurt.

The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office and Office of Community Police Oversight also responded to the scene to investigate.