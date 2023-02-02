2 Fort Worth officers hospitalized after patrol car was hit by 18-wheeler

Two Fort Worth police officers were sent to the hospital on Thursday morning after their patrol car was hit by an 18-wheeler that lost control on the icy roads.

The officers were responding to an accident in the eastbound lanes of I-20, when they stopped to check on the vehicles, the patrol car was hit by the trailer of the jack-knifing 18-wheeler.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Source: Fort Worth Police)

Only one officer was inside the vehicle at the time.

He got out of the car and avoided being hit by a second big rig, with the help of the second officer.

The pair then had to make their way to the median to avoid being hit by a third 18-wheeler.

The second officer hurt his ankle while he was moving across the ice.

READ MORE: North Texas cities report hundreds of crashes on icy roads

Both officers were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.