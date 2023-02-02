Expand / Collapse search

2 Fort Worth officers hospitalized after patrol car was hit by 18-wheeler

Fort Worth
Road conditions improving in Tarrant County

FOX 4's Dan Godwin gives an update on the highway conditions in Tarrant County. He said they are improving but still icy in some spots.

FORT WORTH, Texas - Two Fort Worth police officers were sent to the hospital on Thursday morning after their patrol car was hit by an 18-wheeler that lost control on the icy roads.

The officers were responding to an accident in the eastbound lanes of I-20, when they stopped to check on the vehicles, the patrol car was hit by the trailer of the jack-knifing 18-wheeler.

Only one officer was inside the vehicle at the time.

He got out of the car and avoided being hit by a second big rig, with the help of the second officer.

The pair then had to make their way to the median to avoid being hit by a third 18-wheeler.

The second officer hurt his ankle while he was moving across the ice. 

Both officers were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.