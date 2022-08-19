VIDEO: Gas thieves busted by Grapevine police

A gas thief was busted while attempting to steal gallons of diesel fuel, according to Grapevine police.

The department posted dashcam video of the incident on August 11.

When police arrive at the 7-Eleven station a truck is parked at the pump.

A car parked next to the truck took off.

Officers found a 250-gallon tank in the back of the truck and a device attached to the pump to steal diesel fuel.

Police say they found evidence that this was the second time the gas station had been targeted that day.

Both the driver of the truck and the nearby car were arrested and charged with engaging in criminal activity.