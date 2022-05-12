4 fuel theft suspects arrested at Dallas gas station

article

Dallas police arrested four fuel theft suspects at a gas station on Wednesday.

The suspects, identified as Rando Betancourt Barco, Lazaro Echemendiamiranda, Alfredo Hechavarria, and Pedro Ruiz, were found at a gas station in the 10400 block of Garland Road.

According to police, they were using three vehicles, including a modified pickup truck that had an external fuel tank.

Police had been investigating the suspects and found that Ruiz opened the front panel of a fuel pump and installed an electronic device designed to steal fuel. Hechavarria then pumped the stolen fuel into one of their vehicles, while Barco and Echemendiamiranda were lookouts.

There were three electronic devices found at the gas station. Police said one was inside the fuel pump and the two other devices were inside one of the suspects’ vehicles.

All four suspects were charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, theft of a petroleum product, and unlawful use of a criminal instrument.