VIDEO: Fort Worth police release bodycam of sniper shooting suspect who pointed gun at SWAT team

Fort Worth police released 911 calls and new video of police officers confronting and shooting a man holding a gun.

The department says they received a 911 call around 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 from a woman claiming her son was damaging her house with a hammer.

In the background of the 911 call you can hear the suspect cursing and threatening to kill his mother if any officers responded.

WARNING: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS NSFW LANGUAGE

Police arrived at the scene on Wiman Drive at 11:07 p.m. where they saw 29-year-old Taylor Grimes standing in the doorway holding a gun.

Officers can be heard telling Grimes to put the gun down and to allow his mother to leave the house.

READ MORE: Man killed after pointing gun at officer, Fort Worth police say

After more than 2 hours, Grimes pushed his mother out of the residence at 1:34 a.m.

Five minutes later, Grimes opened the screen door and police say he intentionally pointed his handgun at a group of SWAT officers.

A SWAT team member responded by shooting his rifle one time, hitting Grimes.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the case is still underway.

The Tarrant County District Attorney's Office will then review the case.