Victims in Dallas triple shooting killed each other, police say

Dallas police said the three men found dead near Dallas Love Field earlier this week killed each other.

Officers found the blood of one victim just before midnight inside a truck that had hopped a curb and broken through a fence at Grauwler Park.

They later learned 35-year-old Jesus Garcia had been taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police now believe Garcia shot two men at a nearby home on Gilford Street. Those men shot Garcia.

"I remember two different guns, two different sounds," a neighbor told FOX 4. "So, I think that was two guns, two different guns."

The two men found dead inside the home have not yet been identified.

Police don’t think anyone else was involved.

They believe some type of criminal activity was taking place but they haven’t said what they think that might be.