Police are investigating after three people were found shot to death in a neighborhood near Dallas Love Field.

The first report of a shooting came in just before midnight on Monday in the 7700 block of Harry Hines Boulevard. Responding officers found a pickup truck there with blood inside the vehicle.

They began searching for whoever had been in the vehicle and learned a badly injured man had already been taken to the hospital. He later died from his gunshot wounds.

Police pulled the registration information on the truck, which led them to a house three blocks away in the 2300 block of Gilford Street.

When they got to the home, they found a window that had been shot out and two additional dead men inside the home.

Crime scene investigators and detectives are still inside the home gathering evidence.

"At this time, it appears that these two incidents are related. There is no suspect in custody. We have learned also that there was some sort of criminal activity that was occurring. So this was not a random shooting," said Kristin Lowman with the Dallas Police Department. "We just want to assure the public right now that there is no apparent danger and detectives right now are working to locate the suspect and learn more about what happened today."

The names of the three men who died have not yet been released.