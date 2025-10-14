Victim recovering as owner in Lake Worth dog mauling still at large

The Brief A woman mauled by a pit bull in Lake Worth is out of the hospital and recovering. The owner, Autumn Billings, is at large, and police are now actively searching for her. The victim says the owner watched the attack and is frustrated with police.



A woman who was attacked by a dog while the owner watched is out of the hospital.

Now, the victim in the Lake Worth attack is talking about the trauma she went through.

Lake Worth dog mauling victim recovering

Christina Pate

While that dog-mauling victim continues to recover, police are still looking for the pit bull's owner.

Christina Pate is living with the trauma of being mauled by a pit bull. The dog is shown in this photo Lake Worth Police have shared.

Pate underwent surgery and was hospitalized for five days for injuries including a broken arm, multiple bites, cuts and bruises.

What they're saying:

"She asked me, ‘Is the dog biting you?’ I said, ‘Yes, the dog is biting me, get the dog off, get your dog! Get your dog!’" Pate said.

"I had to wrap my arms, fingers around and through its collar to keep it back. It was eating my arm, it was trying to get to my face," Pate went on.

Christina Pate

She’s now home recovering from the physical scars, not to mention the emotional toll connected to reliving the attack.

"To just try to protect myself, and knowing if that dog got me, I was going to be dead," Pate said. "I didn’t think I was going to survive, because she’s not doing anything and it’s just me and her and the dog."

Pit bull owner at large

The backstory:

Police believe the woman she’s referring to is Autumn Billings, who they say is the owner of the dog. Investigators say Billings was still at the scene with her dog when officers responded to 911 calls that Pate managed to dial from her cell phone.

"My sons were already pulling up at this time and the lady, I can still see the lady over here. She was there the whole time everything was going on. Nobody's caring about her doing anything. She didn’t run or evade the police, she just simply walked off from everybody," Pate said.

Lake Worth police confirm the responding officers did interact with Billings, but they say they did not realize Billings and her dog were involved in the attack. Billings walked away.

Last Wednesday, police say a successful tip led them to the pit bull, which they took into custody.

A man who was walking the dog told officers he’s Billings’ boyfriend, but does not know her whereabouts.

"We believe Miss Billings has been given ample opportunity to come forward, tell her side of the story and turn herself in and accept responsibility for what she and her dog did. She has not done that. So at my direction, all of our department's resources are now focused on finding her," said Lake Worth Police Department Chief Jay Manoushagian.

"It’s terrible. Nobody should do anything like this to anybody, nobody should be watching that happen," Pate said.