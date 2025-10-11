Lake Worth police investigating dog park attack

article

The Brief Lake Worth police is investigating an attack at a dog park. Police said a woman was attacked by a brown pit bull on Wednesday at Dakota Dog Park. Officers are asking for the public's help identifying a woman and dog they believe are responsible for the attack.



Lake Worth police are asking for the public's help identifying a dog and woman they say attacked a woman at a dog park Wednesday night.

What we know:

Officers said a 47-year-old woman was attacked by a brown pit bull Wednesday night at Dakota Dog Park on Dakota Trail.

The woman was bleeding from both arms, her leg and her side. She was taken to a hospital with injuries considered serious, officers said.

Officers said they spoke with the dog's owner prior to discovering the victim, but were unable to locate her or the dog after investigating the attack.

The woman and her dog were captured on police body cameras.

What they're saying:

"Unbeknownst to the officers, they encountered the suspect prior to hearing screams at the park," Lake Worth police said on Facebook. "Because they feared for the victim’s safety and did not know the suspect or her dog was involved at the time, they immediately left to assist the victim."

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 817-272-4495 or email detectives at lwcid@lakeworthtx.org.