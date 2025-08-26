Venezuelan fugitive accused of Russian Roulette-style attack arrested in North Texas

article

The Brief A Venezuelan man wanted for attempted murder in his home country was arrested by ICE in Plano, Texas. Raul Enrique Pargas Rodriguez, 31, is accused of a "Russian roulette-style attack" on a woman in Venezuela in 2021. Pargas illegally entered the U.S. in 2022 and had a previous assault arrest in Dallas before his recent capture.



A Venezuelan man wanted for attempted aggravated femicide was arrested in Plano on Aug. 14, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said Monday.

"Russian roulette-style attack"

The backstory:

Raul Enrique Pargas Rodriguez, 31, is wanted in Venezuela for allegedly carrying out a violent "Russian roulette-style attack" on a woman in February 2021, according to an ICE news release. He is accused of calling the woman to his workshop, where he allegedly insulted, attacked and hit her before pointing a black pistol at her head and manipulating the bullets. The victim was eventually able to escape.

What they're saying:

"This dangerous criminal alien allegedly beat, demeaned and tortured a young woman in some twisted version of Russian roulette and then fled to the United States when his attempt to murder her fell apart," said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Dallas acting Field Office Director Joshua Johnson. "Thanks to a tip from the U.S. Border Patrol, we were able to track him down and safely take him into custody so that he can be repatriated to Venezuela to face justice for his alleged crimes."

What we know:

Pargas illegally entered the U.S. in August 2022 near Eagle Pass, Texas, and was released on his own recognizance while awaiting the disposition of his immigration proceedings. He was later arrested for assault in November 2023 at the Dallas County Jail but was not taken into ICE custody at that time due to enforcement priorities, the agency said.

ICE received an investigative referral from the U.S. Border Patrol on Aug. 14 indicating that Pargas was illegally residing in North Texas and was a wanted fugitive. ICE, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the Texas Department of Public Safety located and arrested him in Plano.

Pargas remains in ICE custody pending his immigration proceedings.