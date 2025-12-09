Watch: Man rips Christmas lights off tree outside Dallas business

The Brief A vandal destroyed a small business's newly installed Christmas light display in Dallas's Bishop Arts District early Saturday morning. The business, Simply Bella, wants to identify the man seen on video tearing down the lights, which cost $780 to install. Dallas police are also investigating.



Dallas police need help finding a holiday Grinch who destroyed a Christmas light display outside a small business.

What we know:

Video shows a man pulling the lights from a tree near Simply Bella in the Bishop Arts District. The store is located on the corner of North Bishop Avenue and Melba Street.

Employees said it happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday, just hours after the store spent $780 to have the lights installed.

Thankfully, a Good Samaritan has already helped to repair the lights for free.

What they're saying:

In a social media post about the video, Simply Bella called the incident heartbreaking.

"Every dollar matters for small businesses—especially in this economy. We pour everything we have into creating something special for this community, and moments like this are heartbreaking," the store said.

FOX 4 talked to employees who said it makes the neighborhood feel less safe.

"We want our employees to feel safe. We want our coworkers to feel safe when they're closing up shop, going home. And then you see people destroying property late at night. People are drinking, doing what they’re doing, having fun, but that's not fun. That's not Christmas spirit. That’s just someone that thinks that acting like a child is fun to do at the ripe age of 40," Aaron Hughes said.

What you can do:

The store is hoping someone will recognize the vandal and report the person to the police.