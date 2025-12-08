US Rep Jasmine Crockett files to run for Senate

The Brief U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, of Texas, has filed to run for U.S. Senate in 2026. Polls show her leading the Democratic primary field as redistricting reshapes her House seat. Crockett enters the race marked by high-profile rivals and recent controversies.



U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, of Texas, the high-profile Democrat who represents a southern portion of the Dallas area, has officially joined the packed race for sitting U.S. Sen. John Cornyn's seat.

Crockett, known for her outspoken opinions on progressive issues, faces other familiar names in the Democratic primary.

Jasmine Crockett running for Senate

Jasmine Crockett at the Human Rights Campaign's 2025 Los Angeles Dinner held at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 22, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

What we know:

FOX 4 political reporter Steven Dial confirmed that Crockett filed paperwork Monday to run for Senate, just hours before the deadline to enter the primary for the 2026 midterms.

In mid-October, Crockett said during a FOX News interview that she would decide after court rulings on new congressional maps and further polling analysis. The Supreme Court recently paused a lower court's ruling against the maps, meaning Crockett's district will be changed in favor of a Republican nominee for the upcoming election cycle.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett's Texas Congressional District | Credit: congress.gov

Statewide polling shows Crockett has a lead over state Rep. James Talarico and former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke. The same polling shows Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton with a narrow lead over incumbent Sen. John Cornyn for the Republican Senate nomination.

Who is Jasmine Crockett?

U.S. Rep Jasmine Crockett

Crockett has represented Texas' 30th Congressional District since 2023. Since then, she's gained national recognition for her outspoken opinions and comments in the Democratic political sphere, as well as controversial statements about popular right-wing names.

Crockett was the national co-chair of the Harris-Walz campaign. She was also invited to speak at the Democratic National Convention. Before her election to Congress, Crockett represented the 100th district in the Texas House from 2021 to 2023.

Controversies:

Earlier this year, Crockett took flak from both sides of the aisle after referring to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who is paraplegic and uses a wheelchair, as "Governor Hot Wheels." Crockett walked back the comment in a later statement, claiming she intended to reference "the planes, trains, and automobiles he used to transfer migrants to communities run by Black mayors."

Just a week prior to that controversy, Crockett got in hot water with comments about wanting tech giant and former Department of Government Efficiency head Elon Musk "taken down." Crockett later denied assertions that she was calling for violence with the comment, saying she was speaking figuratively.

Confrontations between Crockett and other members of Congress, like U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia), have earned her national attention, including being parodied on Saturday Night Live.

Who is running for Senate in Texas?

Republicans: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt, of Houston, are the current GOP challengers for Cornyn's seat.

Democrats: Texas Rep. James Talarico, of Austin, and retired NASA astronaut Terry Virts have all announced their candidacy. Former U.S. Rep. Colin Allred dropped out of the Senate race Monday and opted to run for U.S. House in the 33rd Congressional district. Other possible opponents could include former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke and U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, neither of whom have announced their candidacy.

When is the next U.S. Senate Election?

The United States Capitol building is seen in Washington D.C., United States on September 24, 2023. (Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Big picture view:

The 2026 U.S. Senate Elections are scheduled to be held on Nov. 3, 2026. This is for the Class II Senators. Their terms of service expire on Jan. 3, 2027. They started their terms of service on Jan. 3, 2021. Senators in Class II were elected to office in the November 2020 general election.

Thirty-three of the 100 seats in the Senate are being contested in regular elections.

The terms are for six years, and will begin on Jan. 3, 2027. They will expire on Jan. 3, 2033.