Man wanted by FBI for murders in South Carolina caught in Fort Worth

A 30-year-old fugitive who was wanted by the FBI was caught in Fort Worth earlier this week.

Vangereil Dretreckes Miller was charged with two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in Chester County, South Carolina.

On Wednesday, the Fort Worth Police Department Fugitive Unit – United States Marshal Service Fugitive Task Force learned that Miller may have been in the area.

Miller, who was a wanted FBI fugitive from the FBI Columbia, South Carolina, Field Office, was found in an apartment off of E. Rosedale Street.

Fort Worth officers took him into custody without incident.

Miller now is awaiting extradition back to South Carolina.