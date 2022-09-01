Fort Worth police identify suspect they say sat on passenger door and shot at officers during chase

article

Fort Worth police identified the man that they say hung outside a passenger-side door and shot at officers with a shotgun during a police chase into Haltom City on Tuesday.

Eliseo Suarez Jr., 23, was arrested and charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon against a public servant and evading arrest.

Suarez also has three prior felony warrants, two for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one for unauthorized possession of a firearm by a felon.

The driver during the chase, Jessica Jean Jarvis, 23, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest and an out-of-town warrant.

According to police, a license plate camera detected a stolen car, leading to the chase.

Fort Worth police say a man inside the vehicle began to shoot at the pursuing officers.

Plumber Larry Burdette says he saw the suspects' car pass by while he was at Morey Lumber on 28th Street.

"I heard a gunshot, and I turned towards traffic," he recalled. "And there was a car coming by with a man sitting on the passenger side door, out the window with a shotgun, pointing it at the police chasing him, firing rounds with the shotgun."

RELATED: Witness describes man shooting at police during chase

The driver eventually took police to Highway 377 and I-820 where the driver eventually crashed into a landscaper's truck and Suarez and Jarvis were arrested.

No officers were injured by the gunfire.