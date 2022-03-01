Van Taylor leads U.S. House District 3 Republican primary race

article

In the Republican primary for Texas' Third Congressional District, Van Taylor is trying to keep his seat.

After early voting totals were released in Collin County, Taylor leads the race, and so far has enough of the vote to avoid a runoff.

Taylor has 52% of the vote, while Keith Self has nearly 27% of the vote and Suzanne Harp has nearly 18%.

Taylor’s opponents have tried to hammer him on his vote to certify the 2020 election results and support for an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 riot. Taylor voted 'no' on the question to create a house committee to investigate the insurrection.

This district, which covers much of Collin County, is considered a safe seat for Republicans.

