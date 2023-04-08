Expand / Collapse search

Fire crews again put out fire at old Valley View Mall in Dallas

Far North Dallas
DALLAS - Firefighters spent hours Friday night putting out several small fires at the old Valley View Mall in Dallas.

The first call went out just after 11 p.m.

The mall is being demolished and barricades made it difficult for firefighters to access the structure.

They also struggled to find fire hydrants.

Aerial water ladder trucks were eventually used to put out the fire. The fire was declared extinguished at 1:56 a.m., but crews stayed on scene until 3:30 a.m. to monitor.

No one was hurt.

The cause is under investigation. Dallas police detained several juveniles seen leaving the area, but it was found they arrived after the fire had already started.

Dallas Fire-Rescue has been called to the former mall multiple times to put out fires over the last year.