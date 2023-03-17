Valley View Center's final demolition underway following criminal activity, fires

What is left of the former Valley View Mall will begin to be torn down Friday, a day after two Dallas firefighters were injured battling a fire at the abandoned site.

It was just the latest incident in a long fight between the city and the property owners.

There has not been a tenant at the abandoned mall at LBJ Freeway and Preston Road since the AMC Theater shut down in early 2022.

Dallas Fire-Rescue tells FOX 4 they have been called to the former mall multiple times since then.

In November 2022, the city sent a letter to the property owner calling for more protection and requiring that they demolish what was left of the building by June 1, 2023.

Last month, the city warned property owners that the site would be designated a "habitual criminal property" following ongoing criminal activity that resulted in a series of fires.

On Thursday morning, Dallas Fire-Rescue was called to a fire at the mall and two firefighters were injured battling the blaze.

One firefighter was burned, another had what the department described as a "musculoskeletal" injury. Neither injury was life-threatening.

The property owners began demolition of the final remaining portion of the mall on Friday.

"This demolition is long overdue for our community," said Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson in a statement. "As we have seen, the former mall structure was a blight and a hazard for our public safety personnel. Dallas deserves safe structures, a strong International District, and a vibrant new development on the site of the former Valley View Mall. This is a major step forward on every front."

The demolition is expected to be finished by June 1.



