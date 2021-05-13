Vaccinations for children 12 and older begin in North Texas

article

With the green light from the CDC, children as young as 12 have started lining up in Dallas for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins wasted no time for his family. He brought his 15-year-old daughter, Madeline, to work to be vaccinated Thursday morning.

Parents and young teenagers also drove to the Ellis Davis Field House to be some of the first young teens to get the shot.

The Ellis Davis Field House is one of the vaccination sites run by Parkland Hospital where no appointment is necessary.

"I don’t wanna be one of those people that, you know, breaks it up for everybody else at school because I’m the one that got COVID and it being shut down," said Diego Brown, a 14-year-old.

"It’s important that we make sure he’s vaccinated so he’s protected and we contribute to herd immunity," said Everett Brown, his parent.

"I knew it was best for her. I personally had COVID and it was something I do not want her to experience or anyone for that matter. I think it’s beneficial. The research behind it is strong. So I feel it was something she needed on the first day," added Wintrill Maiden, whose daughter got the vaccine.

"I feel like I have more freedom to go around and do more things, be less worried about COVID," 13-year-old Kailyn Maiden said.

Major hubs in Dallas and Denton counties will start vaccinating children ages 12 and up on Friday.

Many pharmacies and clinics have also opened up appointment to teenagers.