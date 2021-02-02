Vaccination hub at Texas Motor Speedway off to fast start

One of the largest COVID-19 vaccination hubs in the country is up and running at Texas Motor Speedway.

Denton County health leaders expect more than 30,000 North Texans to get shots there by the end of the week.

More than 400 volunteers greeted 16 lanes of vaccine recipients at the Texas Motor Speedway drive-thru site on Tuesday.

Timelapse video shows swift work at the state’s largest drive-thru. It’s perhaps the largest in the country and even surpassing vaccination sites like Dodgers stadium.

The TMS goal is to administer 1,000 shots an hour, even running slightly ahead of pace early in the day.

Advertisement

In large part, organizers credit the supersized TMS lot allowing people to stay in vehicles.

"That makes it easy for those who are seniors or perhaps handicapped who don’t want to be out in the cold, rain whatever it may be," said Denton County Commissioner Dianne Edmondson.

They also credit the non-shareable QR code given to each recipient before they arrive, heading off long waits and confusion that have crippled other sites.

"That QR code follows you and your demographic information," said Denton County Health Director Dr. Matt Richardson. "You can’t get vaccinated and pass it on to someone else because it’s following you."

There were a few kinks, but it otherwise went smoothly. It’s giving hope life as we know it will soon resume.

The site is reopening Thursday and Friday by appointment only.

The site is set to administer thousands more shots as supply allows.

"It’s not a race for the top of the heap," Dr. Richardson said. "It is a race to beat the pandemic and needles in arms is the way to get there."