Uvalde shooting trial: Judge tosses teacher’s emotional testimony

The Brief The trial for a former Uvalde CISD police officer continues Thursday. The judge ruled that the testimony of a former teacher heard by jurors Tuesday will be tossed after "discrepancies" that were flagged by the defense. Adrian Gonzales is accused of abandoning the children and teachers who were killed in the 2022 massacre at Robb Elementary School.



The second day of testimony at the trial of a former Uvalde CISD officer accused of abandoning the children killed in the 2022 elementary school massacre began Thursday.

Thursday was preceded by a full day of statements and testimony Tuesday, which ended with a former third-grade teacher's recollection of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. That testimony was flagged for "discrepancies," which caused a daylong delay that nearly ended in a mistrial.

The judge ruled Thursday after cross-examination of the teacher that her testimony will be tossed, but he noted that the teacher did nothing wrong.

Trial for former Uvalde officer

The backstory:

The trial was moved to Corpus Christi after defense attorneys argued that Gonzales could not receive a fair trial in Uvalde, the small community still reeling from the tragedy. A pool of 450 potential jurors was narrowed down to a final panel of 12.

Prosecutors allege that Gonzales ignored his active shooter training and failed to act as a teenage gunman killed 19 students and two teachers.

While the gunman remained inside a pair of interconnected classrooms, a swarm of nearly 400 officers from various agencies waited more than 70 minutes before a tactical team finally breached the room and killed the shooter.

Adrian Gonzales listens to proceedings at his trial in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Jan. 7, 2026.

