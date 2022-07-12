Uvalde hallway video to be released to the community Sunday afternoon

The people of Uvalde and the public may finally get the chance to see what happened in the hallway during a school mass shooting.

The state house committee investigating the shooting announced it will convene Sunday afternoon in Uvalde. And at that time, there are plans to show Uvalde residents the video in question, as well as the committee’s preliminary findings.

In Uvalde, there have been community protests expressing frustration with what some call a "lack of transparency" about what happened on May 24.

And that’s led to increasing pressure to release 77 minutes of surveillance footage from inside Robb Elementary School during the shooting that killed 19 students and 2 teachers.

A growing number of Texas officials say it should be released.

Gov. Greg Abbott was in Dallas Monday for a convention. He called for the footage to be made public with the understanding that images of victims are not shown.

"Let me be clear and let me be adamant. The full truth about what happened in Uvalde must be disclosed to the public, especially to the people of Uvalde and must be done quickly," he said.

"And we think that’s very important. And we’ll continue to put pressure on the situation and consider all options to make sure that video gets out for the public to view," added State Rep. Dustin Burrows, a Republican from Lubbock.

Rep. Burrows leads the house committee investigating the shooting. That panel has viewed surveillance footage of the gunman’s attack.

The committee has called for the video to be released but members signed a non-disclosure agreement with Uvalde County District Attorney Christina Busbee. She wants the video to remain off-limits to the general public.

It reportedly presents a damning portrayal of police inaction in the face of tragedy.

Busbee has not made any public statements since the shooting.

It appears the video will be shown to Uvalde residents Sunday at 2 p.m., along with some preliminary findings from the state house committee.

The committee chair said both will be made available to the public afterward.