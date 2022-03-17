UT-Dallas, UT-Arlington offering free tuition to more students

article

The University of Texas System is giving more students a chance to go to college tuition-free.

Seven UT System schools, including UT – Dallas and UT – Arlington, are expanding their Promise Plus program thanks to a $300 million endowment.

Students will have their tuition and fees covered if they meet certain income requirements.

At UTA, the program expands to undergraduates with family incomes under $85,000.

UTA expects more than 4,000 students or one in 10 students to qualify in the next school year.

The UTD program will expand to cover students with family incomes under $65,000. Previously that number was $25,000.

"We are committed to increasing the affordability of a college education for more Texans by lowering the out-of-pocket cost of a UT degree for qualified students," Board Chairman Kevin P. Eltife said. "This is an investment in our students, in public higher education and the state of Texas."

Transfer students will also be able to qualify under the expanded program.

READ MORE:

UTA, UTD to start spring semester with virtual learning

UT Dallas paying students who are vaccinated against COVID-19

Advertisement

UT Arlington renames Davis Hall after racist past revealed