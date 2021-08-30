UT Dallas paying students who are vaccinated against COVID-19

article

The University of Texas at Dallas is offering cash and other prizes to students who get a COVID-19 shot.

The university said data shows the vaccines offer the best option for reliable protection against COVID-19. And as students return to campus this fall, it is offering incentives for those who are vaccinated.

Any student who submits proof of vaccination online before Sept. 27 will be eligible to receive $125 through direct deposit.

Also, 10 vaccinated students will be randomly selected to win a $12,000 tuition scholarship and 10 will be selected to win a $10,000 housing scholarship.

There will be 25 chances to win $1,500 in UTD Tech Store credit and 50 chances to win an orange parking pass.

Up to $300 in additional funding will also be available for student organizations that have at least 70% of its members vaccinated.

Student who still needs a vaccine can get one on at a free clinic on campus on Sept. 15.

Advertisement

Delta variant: full coverage