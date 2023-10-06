U.S. to resume deportations for Venezuelan illegal immigrants after recent surge

The U.S. is restarting deportation flights for Venezuelan migrants.

It comes as President Joe Biden faces more pressure, including from members of his own party, to tackle the border crisis.

The border crisis will be front and center in the upcoming presidential race, but it’s already emerging as a point of division as candidates vie to challenge Texas Senator Ted Cruz for his seat.

New data shows Venezuelan nationals were the largest group recorded crossing the southern border in September, as many make the long journey to flee the economically-troubled country.

That surge has put a strain on local resources in places like El Paso.

"We had a large population that was coming through that was Venezuelan nationality, and they came with different issues that we hadn't seen before," El Paso Deputy City Manager Mario D'Agostino said. "The vast majority were unsponsored, so they had no means to get to where they were going."

The Biden Administration announced it will now resume deportations of illegal immigrants from Venezuela, including those currently in custody who crossed the border illegally.

It comes not long after it increased protections for asylum seekers from Venezuela who arrived prior to July 31. At the time, pointing to safety concerns in Venezuela.

Meanwhile, President Biden spoke Friday, again seeking to clarify why his administration cleared the way for new border wall construction in Starr County, Texas, breaking a campaign promise.

"I was told I had no choice," Biden said.

The President said the funding was passed during the Trump Administration and they had no choice but to use it.

"We tried to ask the Congress to consider changing the law, to reappropriate, say use it for other purposes," Biden said. "Give me more border agents, more technical capabilities. That’s what I wanted."

Meanwhile, not every Democrat says building some wall is a bad idea.

Congressman Colin Allred, who’s seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge Sen. Cruz, said Thursday that a targeted physical barrier has a role to play.

One of his challengers, Texas State Senator Roland Gutierrez, sniped back Friday.

"My opponent in this race, Colin Allred, just came out for this idiotic border wall. Donald Trump was wrong, Colin Allred is wrong, and Ted Cruz is wrong," he said.