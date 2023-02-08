Updated Dallas convention center plans include I-30 deck park

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Proposed deck park

A deck park is now part of the plans for a new Dallas convention center.

Dallas City Council members discussed the project and its increased price tag of about $3 billion on Monday.

RELATED: Dallas City Council votes to tear down Kay Bailey Hutchison Center, build a new facility

The deck park would be built over Interstate 30 and connect the new convention center with The Cedars neighborhood, south of Downtown Dallas.

The city plans to use bond money and pay it off with a voter-approved tax increase.

RELATED: Dallas voters approve $1.5B plan for new convention center, Fair Park renovations

In November, voters in Dallas overwhelmingly said yes to a 2% increase in the city’s hotel occupancy tax in order to tear down and rebuild the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center and fund renovations to historic buildings at Fair Park. It doesn't raise taxes for people who live in the city.

The deck park is expected to be completed in 2030.