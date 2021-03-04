UNT planning for full in-person 'experience' starting fall 2021 semester

article

The University of North Texas is planning to hold full in-person classes starting in the fall semester.

UNT President Neal Smatresk sent a letter to students that the university is planning for a "robust in-person campus experience" in the fall because of "the promise of widespread vaccinations and the positive effects of our proven COVID-19 safety measures."

Though the university plans to be back to in-person classes this fall, it will continue to offer online classes and programs through UNT Online for those who prefer to continue with online classes.

Smatresk said he hopes students will continue to take safety measures to keep their community safe, and he added that the university will continue to monitor COVID-19 trends in North Texas and across the state.

The full schedule of summer and fall classes will be available March 15.