UNT Dallas students help with mobile food pantry

College students in Dallas are teaming up with the North Texas Food Bank to distribute food in their community.

The drive-thru food pantry is free and open to anyone who is in need.

It’s a program that was started during the pandemic and has continued every month to help students and the community with food insecurities.

Volunteers said hydration and nutrition are especially important this time of year because of the summer heat.

"Kids are home from school, so parents are having to feed them three meals a day and a lot of snacks. I think it really helps them out," said Eronia King, a volunteer. "Everything is going up. There's inflation. Groceries are more expensive than usual. The need is there and we're happy to fill it."

The volunteers include students from the university’s Dr. Emmett J. Conrad Leadership Program.

The event runs through 10 a.m. Friday or until the food runs out.

The next will be held on Aug. 18.