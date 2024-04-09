University of North Texas police K-9 retiring after 6 years of service

A K-9 officer for the University of North Texas is going into retirement next month.

After six years of service, Keegan will be retiring soon.

One of his many duties has been patrolling for suspicious packages and general safety sweeps.

Keegan has not only worked with UNT's police department, but several neighboring police departments, like Corinth, Gainesville and Denton.

"It's happy and sad. Happy that he gets to retire, and I get to spoil him, bring him bones. Sad because I don't get to bring my best friend any more," said his handler Officer Nicholas Brauchle.

Keegan will spend his retirement years with Brauchle who says Keegan is more than an officer, he's family.