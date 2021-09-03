University of Dallas pauses in-person classes due to COVID-19 cases

article

The University of Dallas has paused in-person classes and in-person activities for more than a week due to a surge of COVID-19 cases on campus.

The private, Catholic university announced classes were paused starting Wednesday, and are scheduled to resume Monday, September 143

As of Wednesday, 38 students and one employee had tested positive. Some of those positive cases were athletes, resulting in games being rescheduled.

There were also more cases reported Thursday, but that number was not released.

In letters to the university, President Jonathan J. Sanford announced the closure and other new COVID-19 protocols being put in place.

"While we certainly would prefer not to have this interruption to the semester we have begun so well, I trust that we can, together, deal with this outbreak swiftly and well in order to return to in-person classes soon," Sanford said.

