The Brief United Airlines resolved a technology issue that forced the carrier to delay departing flights Monday afternoon. The glitch involved a system pilots use to calculate aircraft weight before takeoff. The airline confirmed the incident was not a cyberattack, and operations at DFW Airport have largely returned to normal.



United Airlines is working to get operations back on track Tuesday morning after a system outage forced the carrier to delay departing flights on Monday afternoon.

Outage impacted pilot takeoff systems

What we know:

The outage involved a system pilots use to calculate a plane's weight before takeoff, which helps determine how much runway they need.

The glitch lasted more than an hour before it was resolved.

Planes already in the air and United Express flights were not affected, airline officials said.

At DFW Airport on Tuesday morning, security checkpoints were operating normally with wait times around 20 minutes.

FlightAware reports no flight cancellations at DFW Airport and only 40 delays.

What they're saying:

United Airlines released a statement Monday afternoon regarding the glitch.

"We have resolved a technology issue that delayed flight departures," the statement read. "While some flights were delayed, there was no impact on flights in progress, or on United Express flights. There is no indication that this was a cybersecurity-related issue."

The backstory:

The United Airlines system outage occurred just days after the FAA issued a nationwide ground stop on Friday, which temporarily halted flights across the U.S.