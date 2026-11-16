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The Brief Four more victims have come forward with sexual assault claims against former Carrollton Regional Medical Center employee Ernest Ussin Jr. The 46-year-old former patient care technician was initially arrested earlier this month after a patient reported waking up to him assaulting her. Ussin remains in the Denton County jail facing additional charges, and police believe there may be more unidentified victims.



More victims have come forward with sexual assault allegations against a Carrollton hospital employee.

Carrollton hospital employee arrest

The backstory:

Carrollton police arrested 46-year-old Ernest Ussin Jr. earlier this month on a charge of indecent assault.

A female patient at Carrollton Regional Medical Center told police that she woke up in her hospital bed to find that Ussin was sexually assaulting her.

Ussin was immediately fired from his position at the hospital as a patient care technician.

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What's new:

Four additional victims have come forward with claims since Ussin’s initial arrest.

He remains in the Denton County jail and is now facing additional charges for indecent assault and sexual assault.

What you can do:

Carrollton police detectives believe there may be even more victims.

Anyone with information on Ussin’s alleged behavior or who may have been victimized is urged to contact the Carrollton Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 972-641-7273.